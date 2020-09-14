Fall training sessions underway for Minnesota football teams

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Volleyball and football teams across Minnesota anxiously awaited Sept. 14 for more than a month. Why? Because they were finally allowed to practice. Since those teams won’t have a season this fall, they’ve been granted 12 practices over the next three weeks.

“it’s actually a relief. It’s great,” Century football head coach, Jon Vik said. “It’s been a stir-crazy time for us up to this point so it’s great to get back out here and do what we love and be back out here with the kids.”

Nearly 100 football players in grades 8-12 returned to the practice fields of Century High on Monday. For quarterback and safety, Nathan Eberhart, a return to the game was long past due.

“It’s a completely different thing not being able to play in the fall and even though we don’t get to play games, it feels great to be back out here with everyone,” he said.

While getting back to the gridiron offered a sense of normalcy to these athletes, Vik says a lot has changed. Football is a sport in which social distancing is nearly impossible.

“We certainly have protocols put in place as we do our stretching, we ask them to wear masks to and from practice, we’re trying to follow all of the things that the state has said and our school district has come up with. The big thing is just to get them out here and having fun.”

While the players enjoyed the return to practice, Eberhart said the fact there will be no matchup waiting for them at the end of these practice sessions is difficult. He’s focused on the bigger picture.

“It’s sad because it’s almost like two different seasons,” he said. “One now and one way in the spring. It’s sad but being able to lift in the offseason, get better and start building right now for the spring – that’s a good thing that we get this much more extra time to do that.”

For now, the Panthers will simply revel in the sport of football.

“I know that everybody is going stir-crazy sitting at home doing Google Meets and Zoom meetings and all that kind of stuff, so just getting out here and being a part of football is great just like it was watching football this past weekend,” Vik said.

The MSHSL volleyball and football seasons are anticipated to begin Mar. 15.