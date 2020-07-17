Fall sports as planned in Iowa - for now

The Iowa High School Athletic Association said Friday it is planning fall sports for prep athletes as scheduled.

“The IHSAA is preparing to begin the 2020 fall sports seasons as currently scheduled. First practices are set to begin for cross country, football, and Class 4A golf on August 10."

"The health and safety of student-athletes and their communities has been our priority as we work to provide opportunities during this pandemic, and will remain so as we move forward into the 2020-21 school year. We will continue to work with our partners at NFHS, IATS, and within the Iowa state government to develop protocols and sport-specific guidance, and will adjust as necessary,” the athletic association said.