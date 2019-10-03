Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fall produce options

A lifestyle consultant from Livea Weight Control Center in Rochester shows us what type of produce is perfect for this season.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 5:26 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A lifestyle consultant from Livea Weight Control Center in Rochester shows us what type of produce is perfect for this season.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Rochester
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Thursday will be drier but temperatures will remain below the norm
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Veterans Treatment Court Secures Funding

Image

Missing Kids Found Safe

Image

Keeping Churches Secure and Open

Image

Childhood Trauma Therapy

Image

Full Animal Shelters

Image

Veteran's Treatment Court

Image

Fall Produce

Image

Governor Walz on Vaping

Image

Missing north Iowa teens found safe

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Community Events