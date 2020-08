After rain showers started the workweek, it's looking like fall-like temperatures are on the way.

Temps will dip into the high 40s overnight Monday into Tuesday.

For much of the week, highs will be in the 70s while next week looks to have below-average temps with highs in the 60s.

