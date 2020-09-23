Fall Prevention Awareness Day is September 22

September 22 is the first official day of fall, and Live 125 in Rochester is using the change in season as the perfect opportunity to raise awareness for fall prevention.

125 Live partnered with Mayor Norton to proclaim September 22nd as Fall Prevention Awareness Day. According to 125 Live's Operations Director Ken Baerg, Rochester has a significantly large senior citizen population and falls, injuries, and fall-related death rates are high in the state of Minnesota. Because falls can become more common as we get older, 125 Live strives to promote aging healthily and making sure older adults are able to live independently.

The organization specializes in a variety of fitness programs for adults of all ages.

"The big goal is anyone who comes in and participates in programming in their 30s, they're going to be a healthier 40 and a healthier 50, and the programs we do in the early day, and mid-morning for older adults preventing falls are making sure that our members in our community are very safe and healthy individuals," Baerg tells us. He also says he enjoys coordinating these events because it gives him the ability to help others.

"We're here to help people meet their goals giving them meaningful opportunities to engage with others, and overall have a lot of fun. I have fun making sure that I can take programs that are serious but we're able to put a positive spin on them so that people really enjoy themselves and really want to be here."

Part of 125 Live's Fall Prevention Awareness Program includes free fall prevention assessments and screenings for anyone over the age of 65.