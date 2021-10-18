Fall Fun: Nightmare on First Street

FOUNTAIN, Minn. - October's here and that means witching season is upon us. It's a time for tricks and treats, pumpkins, and a good ol' fashioned scare. This is a glimpse of what you can expect to find at Nightmare on First Street in Fountain.

After a year off due to the pandemic, Regan and Paul Little are letting the ghoul times roll at their haunted attraction.

"We've actually increased the size of everything it's the biggest one we've had yet," exclaimed Paul Little, Owner of Nightmare on 1st Street.

The husband and wife duo want you to see what's up their sleeve this All Hallows Eve.

"There is nothing we can do to scare you better than you can scare yourself and we build upon that all the time. It's that Alfred Hitchcock approach to suspense," said Little.

The haunted attraction began as five displays in their front yard a decade ago and continues to grow year after year.

"(It was) just a small part of the barn, then a bit more of the barn, then all of the barn, then this shed, then the outside, and then the whole backyard," said Little.

The spooktacular good time gives back to a different cause every year. This year all the proceeds are going to the Fillmore County History Center.

"We've had people out there for 45 minutes trying to get through (the attraction). Every single one has escaped though we've never left anyone in the barn. (Because of) the multiple secret passages that we've built you could come through numerous times and probably not find all the secret hallways" explained Little.

The haunt will have Covid-19 precautions in place. Guests will be socially distanced in line but are not required to wear a mask. Meanwhile, all actors in the haunted attraction spooking guests will be wearing masks or must be vaccinated.

