Fall Color Report: Noticing more colors across the area!

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Minnesota DNR is reporting more color across southeast Minnesota. Much of the area is seeing 25-50% change, and similar conditions are being seen across North Iowa.
Send your fall photos to weather@kimt.com
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 6:41 PM
