Fall Attraction: Plain Ol' Pumpkins

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - If you're looking for a family-friendly attraction to enjoy Fall, look no further than the newest pumpkin patch in Clear Lake. A husband and wife made their dream a reality, all while raising three children, and working full-time jobs.

For some good ol' fashioned fun head to Plain Ol' Pumpkins.

"It's our first year and we built it on the idea that the pumpkin would bring people out, but the adventure would bring them back," said Plain Ol' Pumpkin owner, Andy Meyer.

The pumpkin patch is Jamie and Andy Meyer's newest venture.

"I think we humorously picked the hardest, the wettest spring to start putting a pumpkin patch in. That was challenging finding a time to put seeds in the ground," said Meyer.

Despite a damp planting and growing season the Meyer's have had a great crop, growing 3,000-plus pumpkins.

"The Warty pumpkins, the white pumpkins, the giant pumpkins, we've got mini-pumpkins, and gourds of all varieties," explained Meyer.

The festive Fall attraction offers something for all ages.

"The grain truck slide, which is an old 1970's grain truck that we physically built a slide in. It's at the angle of a set of stairs so if every kid slid down their carpeted stairs in the house it's the same idea. It's kind of old fashioned fun," explained Andy Meyer.

You might also enjoy a hayride, corn maze, or slinging apples at targets.

To warm up you can enjoy a sweet treat at their concessions or toast some marshmallows for a s'more.

So why did the Meyer's decide to take on this big adventure?

"We were realizing that our kids had a disconnect from a childhood that we had as kids and the childhood they were having now and to get them that taste of agriculture because it really makes our economy go round in north central Iowa," said Meyer.