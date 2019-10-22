Fall Attraction: The Nightmare-Haunted Hike

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The countdown is on till Halloween. There is still plenty of time left to enjoy falling leaves, pumpkin spice lattes and a haunted attraction or two.

If you're looking for a fall event in Iowa sure to give you the creeps - head to Clear Lake.

More than 25 people make The Nightmare-Haunted Hike a reality. The spooky haunt winds you through 43 different sets.

"Some of them have chainsaws, some just sneak up on you from nowhere. Some of them really put a lot of effort into their makeup. I mean, they are really convincing when you see them up close," said Bob Sherman, with The Nightmare-Haunted Hike.

The thriller has been offering up screams for nearly two decades.

Sherman said the haunted hike, which takes you inside and outdoors, changes yearly.

"Different path, route, props, theme. A different 'got ya!' we don't want people being ready for anything out there," exclaimed Sherman.

While the event is based in Clear Lake, Sherman said they get a lot of people from out of town.

"We try to survey people in line and probably 60 to 70 percent of the people in line are outside of the community - kind of a little tourist draw," said Sherman.

For more information on the haunt.