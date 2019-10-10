Clear

Fall Attraction: Nightmare on First Street

If you're in the mood for a good spook head to Nightmare on First Street - Field of Screams and Haunted Barn in Fountain. The idea was created by a husband and wife.

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

FOUNTAIN, Minn. - If you're in the mood for a good spook head to Nightmare on First Street - Field of Screams and Haunted Barn in Fountain. The idea was created by a husband and wife. What makes the attraction all the more special is the location. The haunt is located at their home on a dead end. The spooktacular good time ends with a warm beverage and tasty treat.
Paul and Regan Little have been putting on Nightmare on First Street for the past nine years.
"Adults go halfway through it and say nope they can't do it and come back," said Paul Little.
This years theme is haunted holidays.
"We are trying to incorporate as many holidays as we can think of with a creepy twist," explained Regan Little.
The haunt is pretty extensive with two barns decorated, both are mazes.
"If I walk the whole thing knowing where I'm going it takes me at least 15 minutes to walk through. So people that do come and go through it can take anywhere from 30 to 40-45 minutes to get through," said Paul Little.
The non-profit raises funds for a different organization every year.
This year the proceeds will go to Good Earth Village. It's a summer camp and leadership center near Spring Valley.
