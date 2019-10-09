Fall Attraction: Monster Bash

HARMONY, Minn. - We continue our week of scares. KIMT News 3 is previewing Minnesota's top haunted attraction in Minnesota, according to Minnesotahauntedhouses.com, Monster Bash.

Monster Bash, now in it's eighth year, is a haunted house in Harmony supporting Fillmore Central Schools arts programs.

"Just about anything you might see in your nightmares we probably have in here. That is kind of the whole theme this year is based around an experiment where doctors want to track your dreams and it turns into a nightmare experiment," said Ian Shupe, a volunteer with Monster Bash.

This year's theme is night terrors, playing off people's biggest fears: snakes, dolls, even death.

"Even if you're not afraid of something it can scare you in here," said Shupe.

Every year the attraction's lay out and theme is different.

Ian Shupe was just 8-years-old when he began volunteering with the haunted attraction.

"My favorite part about being involved in this is just giving your time to something that is bigger than yourself. Something that is a non-profit that goes to support many people," explained Shupe.

Volunteering at Monster Bash is a family affair for the Shupes. Ian's dad, Jim, also volunteers his time at the spooky event.

"All of the money from our haunt goes back to improving the building, making it safer and the attractions, or the arts at the local high school," explained Jim Shupe.

If you're interested in attending the event it kicks off the weekend of October 17/18.

