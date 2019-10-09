Clear

Fall Attraction: Monster Bash

KIMT News 3 is previewing Minnesota's top haunted attraction in Minnesota, according to Minnesota Haunted Houses dot com. We're taking you to Monster Bash.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 8:40 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

HARMONY, Minn. - We continue our week of scares. KIMT News 3 is previewing Minnesota's top haunted attraction in Minnesota, according to Minnesotahauntedhouses.com, Monster Bash.

Monster Bash, now in it's eighth year, is a haunted house in Harmony supporting Fillmore Central Schools arts programs.

"Just about anything you might see in your nightmares we probably have in here. That is kind of the whole theme this year is based around an experiment where doctors want to track your dreams and it turns into a nightmare experiment," said Ian Shupe, a volunteer with Monster Bash.

This year's theme is night terrors, playing off people's biggest fears: snakes, dolls, even death.

"Even if you're not afraid of something it can scare you in here," said Shupe.

Every year the attraction's lay out and theme is different.

Ian Shupe was just 8-years-old when he began volunteering with the haunted attraction.

"My favorite part about being involved in this is just giving your time to something that is bigger than yourself. Something that is a non-profit that goes to support many people," explained Shupe.

Volunteering at Monster Bash is a family affair for the Shupes. Ian's dad, Jim, also volunteers his time at the spooky event.

"All of the money from our haunt goes back to improving the building, making it safer and the attractions, or the arts at the local high school," explained Jim Shupe.

If you're interested in attending the event it kicks off the weekend of October 17/18.

For more details.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking a big change later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Erin Lamb of Stewartville

Image

Highway 65 reopens

Image

K9 joins Sheriff's Department

Image

Gabby Brown's Celebration of Life

Image

Veterans Home Project Moves Forward

Image

Local man wins Minnesota Pheasant Habitat Stamp Contest

Image

Monster Bash: Night Terrors

Image

Fire Prevention Week

Image

Mayo Clinic addressing vaping concerns

Image

Immigration legal help in Southeast Minnesota

Community Events