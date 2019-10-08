Fall Attraction: Fright at the Farm

ZUMBROTA, Minn. - Crisp evenings and falling leaves, Fall is a season for the senses.

KIMT News 3 is previewing four area Fall attractions sure to get you in the mood for a spooky good time.

Our trip begins in Zumbrota at Fright at the Farm.

Right along Highway 52 you'll find Willow's Keep Farm - housing Fright at the Farm and the state's only hemp maze.

"We are southern Minnesota's largest haunted attraction as far as just the number of volunteers we have over 100 volunteers each year," explained Fright at the Farm's Producer and Director, Ted Galaty.

The volunteer attraction aims to leave you screaming for more!

"We're trying to build off of people's fears," said Galaty.

Whether you're terrified of zombies, spiders, clowns, or hippies the spooky affair offers it all. Fright at the Farm offers three indoor mazes, and outdoor mazes as well.

Galaty has been a Halloween enthusiast for years, giving people the creeps.

"I started when I was a teenager and I no longer would go out trick or treating my mom let me turn the front two rooms our home into a haunted house," explained Galaty.

A passion for things that go bump in the night, these actors are looking to cause a fun fright.

"It is a theatrical production. We do have jump scares and we have the typical mazes but we have people that are involved in theater that are out here and they just love to scare and act and play the part," explained Galaty.

Upon arriving at Fright Farm you'll be welcomed into a cult before making your way into skeleton rid school buses.

"You go into a hippie bus - I'll leave it at that. Then there is zombie alley - we always have tons of zombies out here," said Galaty.

The haunted attraction also boasts a gourd sling and pumpkins. One of the main attractions though, the hemp maze.

"This is the only plant that can shelter you, it can cloth you, it can feed you and it can heal you," said Galaty while describing hemp.

Galaty told KIMT News 3 the maze is used to educate people on industrial hemp and it's benefits.

If you think Fright at the Farm might be too scary for your children there are some opportunities for families to experience the event with the lights on.

The haunted attraction gives back all of the money raised to a variety of organizations throughout the area, keeping the funds local.

Also, Rochester Horror is also heading up The Haunted Olde Pine Theatre in Pine Island. It's another opportunity to be scared out of your socks this Halloween. For more information, including times and prices.