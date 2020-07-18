'Fakebrai' comes to Harmony

HAROMNY, Minnesota - The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (Ragbrai) was cancelled this year due to the Coronavirus, but that doesn't mean riders have to miss out.

Jim Simpson is a rider and the co-owner of Harmony Spirits. He usually rides with a team in Rochester and with the event cancelled, they came up with 'Fakebrai' which will see riders bike along Fillmore County.

Simpson says riders missing out on the event will still get an opportunity in Harmony.

"All these people had Ragbrai off and now are looking for a place to have a good bike ride," he said. "You can actually have a semi Ragbrai experience right here in Harmony."

The event will see riders biking along the Root River Trail System in Preston, Lanesboro and Harmony.