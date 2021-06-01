Fake call leads to big law enforcement response in Hancock County

KANAWHA, Iowa – A reported shooting in Hancock County Monday night turned out to be a hoax.

The Kanawha Police Department says It and multiple other law enforcement agencies were sent to the 200 block of West 9th Street in Kanawha just after 9:30 pm for a possible shooting victim and an active threat. After a couple of hours, investigators determined this was an incident of “swatting” directed at a particular household.

“Swatting” is calling emergency services and making fake reports to cause a large number of armed police officer to go to a certain address of location.

The Kanawha Police Department says they do not condone this kind of phony call to law enforcement. An investigation is underway and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kanawha Police Department of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Kanawha Police Chief Daniel Martinez says the person responsible for this “swatting” will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.