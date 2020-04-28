Fake call costs Olmsted County resident almost $40,000

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A call from a supposed United Nations doctor winds up costing an Olmsted County resident almost $39,000.

The Sheriff’s Office says the 65-year-old victim got a call from an unknown number claiming to be a “Bill Hartford,” a doctor and chief medicine officer in neurosurgery for the U.H. “Hartford” told the victim he was working in Somalia and wanted to come home but was rerouted to Venezuela and needed money.

The Sheriff’s Office says victim sent nearly $39,000 in bitcoin in response. Investigators says the victim’s family was aware of what was going on and essentially told the victim they were being conned.