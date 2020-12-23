Clear
Fake bank call costs another Olmsted County woman thousands of dollars

Victim says fake call used legitimate bank phone number.

Posted: Dec 23, 2020 8:44 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Another Olmsted County woman is targeted by a sophisticated bank fraud.


Law enforcement says a 38-year-old Byron woman has reported $2,500 transferred out of her account after she got a call from someone claiming to be from Think Bank. The call was on December 18 and the woman reported it on Monday.

According to authorities, the victim recognized the phone number calling her as an actual Think Bank number and she says she even received a verification text. The phony caller asked the woman for her account information and Social Security number and she provided them, thinking it was a legitimate call. She later found the $2,500 had been transferred out of her account to a specific person.

Law enforcement says they’re not giving out the name of the person who got the money as their investigation is still going on.

On Tuesday, Rochester police said a woman was victimized by the same type of phony call and she wound up losing $6,000.

