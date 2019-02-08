Clear
Faith leaders and lawmakers press Walz about Line 3 pipeline

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

Opponents say the project would threaten pristine waters in northern Minnesota and aggravate climate change.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 1:26 PM
Posted By: By STEVE KARNOWSKI , Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Faith leaders gathered at the Capitol to urge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz to oppose Enbridge Energy's Line 3 oil pipeline replacement, while a mostly Republican group of lawmakers urged him to let the project move forward.

Around 100 clergy and laypeople from Interfaith Power and Light held a prayer gathering in the governor's office Friday, and presented staffers with gifts of wild rice for the governor and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. Deputy Chief of Staff Kristin Beckmann said she'd convey their concerns.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt and other lawmakers wrote to Walz, urging him to drop a legal challenge that began during the administration of Gov. Mark Dayton.

