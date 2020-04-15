Clear
Factory shutdowns near WWII demobilization levels in US

In this Thursday April, 9, 2020 photo, employees at a new hand sanitizer factory work to load and manufacture product at the facility in Bismarck, N.D. AP photo

Manufacturing and overall industrial production posted the biggest drops since the United States demobilized after World War II.

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 10:23 AM
Posted By: PAUL WISEMAN AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — American industry collapsed in March as the pandemic wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy. Manufacturing and overall industrial production posted the biggest declines since the United States demobilized after World War II.

The Federal Reserve reported Wednesday that manufacturing output dropped 6.3% last month, led by plunging production at auto factories that have entirely shut down. Overall, industrial production, which includes factories, utilities and mines, plummeted 5.4%. The declines were the biggest since 1946 and far worse than what economists had expected.

Production of autos and auto parts went into freefall, dropping 28%.

The lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed to combat COVID-19 have brought economic activity to a near-standstill. Output dropped 3.9% at utilities and 2% at mines as oil and gas drilling plunged, the Fed said.

Factories were running at 70.2% of capacity last month, down from 75.1% in February and lowest since 2010 when the U.S. economy was still recovering from the 2007-2009 Great Recession.

“The outlook is bleak for the industrial sectors,'' James Watson and Gregory Daco at Oxford Economics wrote in a research note. “With the global coronavirus recession leading to a sudden stop in activity at home and around the world, factory output is likely to fall even further in April. Major supply chain disruptions, reduced energy activity and tighter financial conditions will continue to represent major headwinds in the coming months.'' They say industrial production could drop 15% overall.

In another sign that industry is in a full-scale retreat, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's index for manufacturing in New York state plummeted an unprecedented 57 points this month to -78.2, lowest lowest level in records dating back to 2001.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 1809

Reported Deaths: 97
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin55840
Ramsey1537
Olmsted1472
Dakota1035
Washington843
Anoka720
Clay420
St. Louis425
Martin394
Unassigned350
Winona306
Freeborn270
Carlton260
Mower250
Blue Earth220
Le Sueur210
Scott201
Wright191
Goodhue170
Crow Wing170
Dodge160
Carver130
Sherburne100
Fillmore100
Steele90
Chisago71
Nicollet71
Brown71
Stearns70
Wabasha70
Wilkin72
Cottonwood60
Pine60
Lyon50
Beltrami50
Rice50
Otter Tail40
Cass40
Isanti40
Watonwan40
Faribault40
Renville30
Clearwater30
Yellow Medicine30
Waseca30
Nobles30
McLeod20
Traverse20
Rock20
Meeker20
Lincoln20
Itasca20
Kandiyohi20
Becker20
Todd20
Lac qui Parle10
Benton10
Koochiching10
Jackson10
Pipestone10
Swift10
Polk10
Redwood10
Murray10
Roseau10
Red Lake10
Douglas10
Sibley10
Big Stone10
Mahnomen10
Houston10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 1955

Reported Deaths: 53
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn26519
Johnson2162
Polk2135
Louisa1490
Scott1241
Muscatine1222
Tama1082
Washington954
Black Hawk780
Marshall420
Dallas370
Clinton360
Dubuque351
Allamakee241
Henry221
Cedar210
Woodbury200
Benton201
Jasper150
Warren150
Cerro Gordo140
Pottawattamie140
Harrison120
Jones110
Story110
Bremer90
Van Buren80
Buchanan80
Wapello70
Des Moines70
Sioux70
Clayton70
Iowa70
Monona60
Crawford61
Poweshiek61
Shelby60
Winneshiek50
Mahaska50
Fayette50
Plymouth40
Lyon40
Boone40
Jefferson40
Jackson40
Page30
Marion30
Madison31
Hancock30
Chickasaw20
Hardin20
Osceola20
Buena Vista20
Clarke20
Mitchell20
Mills20
Keokuk20
Lee20
Webster20
Delaware20
Winnebago20
Hamilton20
Clay20
Taylor10
Worth10
Wright10
Union10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Grundy10
Guthrie10
Howard10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Appanoose11
Unassigned06
