'Facing America' on display at Christ United Methodist Church

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Christ United Methodist Church is showcasing diversity in America through paintings.

It's part of the 'Facing America' exhibit. Artist Joe Berns is from the Twin Cities and he's known for depicting immigrants and their lives. With each hand painted picture is the person's whole life story next to it. A member saw Berns' work from another church and wanted to bring the same impact to Christ United Methodist Church.

Lead Pastor Elizabeth Macaulay, said these paintings follow along with their service. "Our faith tells us to welcome a stranger, particularly people who have been downtrodden by systems," explained Pastor Macaulay. "So as a congregation, we're seeking to discern how can we help people who summon the courage to begin this whole new life."

Macaulay said we need to learn from those people whose lives are so vastly different from ours. "Even though we each bring our own particularities into life and that's important too, but being able to see the humanity."

The 'Facing America' paintings will be on display through February.