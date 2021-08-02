Facemasks to be mandatory again at all University of Minnesota campuses

TWIN CITIES, Minn. – Starting Tuesday, all students, faculty, staff, and visitors will have to wear facemasks indoors at all University of Minnesota buildings, campuses, and facilities.

U of M President Joan Gabel announced the move Monday.

“The Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus appears to be much more easily transmitted, resulting in new CDC guidance on masking announced this week,” says Gabel. “This guidance recommends that in any county where the COVID transmission rate is shown to be substantial or high, individuals wear facial coverings while indoors, whether vaccinated or not.”

Gabel says masks will be mandatory indoors regardless of whether you have been vaccinated against the coronavirus or not.

“We are committed to protecting the health of our community, and to adjusting as new information and circumstances dictate,” says Gabel. “Your adherence to our University Face Covering Protocol, regardless of your vaccination status, is both required and appreciated.”

The facemask requirement applies to the University of Minnesota Rochester and all other U of M locations.