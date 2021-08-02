Facemasks now mandatory for Mayo Clinic employees

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is again requiring all staff members to wear masks in all Mayo buildings, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Facemasks were already mandatory for patients and visitors.

“The delta variant is more contagious than the previous strains that we've had in the U.S. But it's also causing more severe illness that is causing hospitalizations to increase and ICU admissions to increase. And we're looking at another wave of the pandemic. It's more contagious, and that's concerning. It's more serious, and that's concerning," says Dr. Melanie Swift, co-chair of Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation and Distribution Work Group.

Mayo Clinic says it is seeing areas of high COVID transmission in Dodge and Waseca counties in Minnesota, as well as Arizona, Florida, and northwest Wisconsin.