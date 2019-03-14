Clear
Facebook outage causes problems for some users

The Facebook outage affected users around the globe for as long as 14 hours leaving some users unable to post content or login.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 6:50 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

Facebook and Instagram are up and running again after being down Wednesday.

The social media giant turned to their rival twitter to let users know they were having technical problems. The Facebook outage affected users around the globe for as long as 14 hours leaving some users unable to post content or login. Mohammed Gibreel says it was frustrating dealing with the sites.

“I shut off my phone and open it a couple of times but it didn’t work out and I thought that maybe my phone is having an issue with the internet,” said Gibreel.

19-year-old Amber Beighley had some technical difficulties.

"I didn't think anything of it," said Beighley.

The nursing student wasn't devastated by the downtime.
"For a lot of people it's a way to communicate and see the world," said Beighley.

For Mohammed Gibreel the Facebook platform is essential.
"The first thing I do when I wake up I open the Facebook, Instagram, Youtube to see what's going on," said Gibreel.

Social media is the way this Sudanese man remains linked to his homeland. Sudan is enduring political turmoil. He says the outage has turned his world upside down.

"So the news the government prevents them from them from covering the protest for the people so they use Facebook that is our only source now."

Beighly is keenly aware that Facebook is the way many of us connect to the world.
"it's a comfort for most people."

Facebook says a change to server configuration was to blame rather than any cyber hackers. The company's stock fell nearly three percent this morning in the wake of the outage.

