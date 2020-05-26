Face-to-face classes to resume in August at Waldorf Unviversity

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Waldorf University will resumed face-to-face classes when the fall semester begins on August 24.

“The health and safety of our students and employees are our first priority,” says Waldorf President Robert Alsop. “We are working on safety and contingency plans to ensure we provide a safe and welcoming environment this fall. While our campus operations may look a little different; we are preparing for the return of our Warriors in August.”

The school says three committees are preparing operational plans on proper guidelines for health testing, screening and tracing, cleaning and sanitizing, social distancing in the classroom, residence halls and dining services. Three contingency plans are also being prepared to ensure a safe environment for students, faculty and staff. Waldorf says it will comply with all federal, state and county guidelines.

“We housed over 100 students that couldn’t return home during the spring semester as the COVID-19 outbreak occurred,” says Alsop. “I would like to thank the faculty, staff and state and community health officials that made it possible to provide a safe environment to our students that stayed on campus this past spring as we adjusted our operations. The spirit provided by our team and community showed how deeply we care of our Warriors. I couldn’t be prouder.”