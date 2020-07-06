Face masks to become mandatory in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – By a six to one vote, the Rochester City Council is mandating the wearing of face masks to fight the surging coronavirus pandemic.

The mask requirement will go into effect on July 8 and face masks will be mandatory in any indoor public space, such as bars, restaurants, retail stores, and public transportation.

Rochester police will be enforcing this mask requirement and people can be charged with trespassing if they refuse to wear masks in certain areas. The mask mandate will end on September 4th, when Minnesota’s peacetime emergency ends, or when Olmsted County and Mayo Clinic say it is no longer necessary.

“With infection rates on the rise locally, it’s important that we do everything we can, as a community, to keep residents and visitors safe from the COVID-19 virus," says Mayor Kim Norton. "The added benefit of protecting our businesses from another shutdown and making their environments safer for more customers makes a mask requirement the best choice right now.”

To read the official amendment to Rochester's local emergency declaration, click here.