Face masks now required on Rochester Public Transit buses

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Transit (RPT) is now requiring all passengers to wear a covering over their nose and mouth while on a bus.
RPT says this move is following the guidelines put out by health authorities. For information on how to get a mask, click here or call the Community COVID-19 Hotline at 507-328-2822.
RPT already requires passengers to board and exit the bus through the rear door, except for those who use a wheelchair or need to use the ramp to board. RPT has also suspended fare collection on all buses and routes.
