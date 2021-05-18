Passengers complying well to mask policy on Rochester buses

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The mandate might be lifted in Minnesota but masking up is still a requirement on city buses. Luckily, Rochester Public Transit hasn't been having any issues. According to its communications coordinator Nick Lemmer, passengers don't mind wearing masks and appreciate the effort to keep folks safe.

"Our riders are very glad to see the safety protocols in place and are happy to continue operating with safety first," said RPT Communications Coordinator Nick Lemmer.

Since January, anyone riding public transit is required to wear a face mask under T-S-A rules, including drivers.

"It's the right thing to do for yourself, loved ones, and the operators of the transit vehicles," explained Lemmer. "The public health officials have said, the disease is still circulating in our communities and I think we need to be cautious."

The City of Rochester is also requiring people to wear a mask inside its buildings.