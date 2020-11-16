Face coverings to be required at NEIC indoor sporting events

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – The Northeast Iowa Conference (NEIC) has voted unanimously to require fans to wear face coverings at indoor sporting events.

The conference says this rule will be enforced for basketball, wrestling, and bowling seasons.

In a public statement, the NEIC says:

“This procedure is in place to provide our students the best opportunity to have a successful, uninterrupted, full season. Teams across the state had to temporarily suspend their fall season due to local COVID outbreaks.”

“This procedure helps keep our students and spectators safe while allowing them the best opportunities to support their student athletes in person. Limiting access to games is another solution if fans are not able to properly wear face coverings.”

Details of the face covering requirement:

- Applies to all fans of indoor contests in conference and non-conference match-ups

- Applies for all high school and middle school contests

- Must wear a face covering to enter the gymnasium

- Face coverings must cover your nose and mouth

- Face coverings should be worn the entire time a fan is in the building

- Fans who do not wear a face covering may be asked to leave

The NEIC includes Charles City, Crestwood, Decorah, New Hampton, Oelwein, Waukon, and Waverly-Shell Rock.