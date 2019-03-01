Face Transplant: Two Years Later

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's a story that swept the nation. Two and a half-years after a 56-hour marathon face transplant surgery and Andy Sandness is showing progress, through a smile. The life-changing surgery happened in an operating room at Mayo Clinic's Rochester campus. Sandness set goals for what he wanted to come out of the surgery; things like smiling, eating and being able to kiss. Following up two-years-later he's living proof that even though the results of face transplants have been variable and unpredictable there is hope when world-renowed surgeons get involved.
