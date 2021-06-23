FMEC celebrates opening of new Albert Lea home

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative (FMEC) held a ribbon cutting event Wednesday to celebrate the opening of its new $17 million facility.

Located in the 33000 block of Bridge Avenue, just north of Interstate 90, the new FMEC building is about 97,000 square feet and sits on about 25.6 acres of land.

“The new facility provides much-needed additional space, improved security, updated technology, and enhanced operational efficiencies. All of our equipment, trucks and employees are now in one location,” said Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative President & CEO, Jim Krueger.

The ribbon cutting was attended by community leaders, representatives from Market & Johnson, and River Valley Architects, local sub-contractors and Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative Board of Directors, and staff.

“Market & Johnson and River Valley Architects were professional and completed the project on time,” says Krueger. “Constructing a facility of this size was beneficial to our community as we were able to hire several local sub-contractors and this project brought in additional contractors over the past year to stimulate our local economy.”