FIll'er Up! - One final time for Schnebly family

FOREST CITY, Iowa - It’s a bittersweet day for a North Iowa family. After decades of operating a family-owned and operated full service gas station, on Friday they pumped gas for the last time.

Folks in Forest City lined up to get their tanked filled one final time from one of the last remaining full service gas stations in the state of Iowa.

Russ Schnebly and his son Rick say they will miss their customers dearly.

"We've got some gals here who probably have never pumped gas in their lifetime and they count on us being here and they had basically tears in their eyes wondering how they're going to get by without us. It's been the customers who've kept us here year after year," says Rick Schnebly.

His dad Russ adds, "It's been a good long ride, we've had a lot of customers over the years. I've enjoyed it. Now I’ve got to figure out though where I’m going to buy my own gas.”

The Schnebly family took over the gas station in 1954.