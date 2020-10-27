FICO: Credit Scores Have Improved During COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As COVID-19 continues impacting the U.S. economy, consumer credit scores have risen.

FICO says the average consumer credit score now sits at 711, five points higher than it was one year ago.

The data analytics company also says debt levels have decreased, which could be a result of fewer opportunities for discretionary spending.

However, FICO says many U.S. consumers are feeling the impact of COVID-19, which one Rochester resident tells KIMT News 3 he has personally experienced.

"In the business I'm in, it's made things a lot more challenging, just from top to bottom, from business to your own wallet," said J.R. Gunderson. "Obviously you have to crunch a lot more, you just have to be much more cognizant of every single dollar on a personal and professional level."

FICO says these numbers are not an indicator of where the economy is headed, and there is typically a lag between major macroeconomic events and their effect on credit scores.