FEMA suggests buying one week's worth of groceries to avoid hoarding

Purchasing more than three weeks' worth of groceries at a time is considered hoarding.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 10:26 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It has been just under one week since Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order was put into effect. If you haven’t gone out since then you might be running low on groceries, but how much should you be buying during your next trip to the store?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has recently released new guidelines on what you should be doing when heading out to snag a few grocery items.

Most notably, only buying a week’s worth of groceries at a time. According to its website, FEMA says buying weeks worth of supplies only makes it more difficult for others. It is also recommended to visit grocery stores less frequently by making sure you have everything you need in one trip.

KIMT News 3 spoke with one Rochester family who is practicing safe shopping, buying just enough to get by without hoarding the essentials.

“I try to get us through two, hopefully, three weeks with only maybe needing to run to the gas station for milk and eggs,” said Danae DeBolt.

“We’re also limiting who goes to the store,” added her husband, Mike. “We’re obviously not bringing the kids to the store and Danae has pretty much been the designated shopper just to limit the exposure as much as possible.”

The couple admits they’re not too concerned about any unforeseen food shortages in the future because they have a flexible diet with no restrictions. However, they are a little more concerned with some of the essential items such as diapers.

“For us, I would say the biggest thing is the larger sized diapers. We’ve got two in diapers and so we’re kind of raking a look at potty training this week because the larger ones have been harder to come by,” Danae said.

The experts in grocery etiquette say a two to three week supply is enough – more than that and you’re hoarding.

