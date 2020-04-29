FEMA regional director shares status of pandemic assistance; future plans

MASON CITY, Iowa - When you hear about the Federal Emergency Management Agency, also known as FEMA, you might think of their response to natural distasters like tornadoes and hurricanes.

But, they do more than that, and the pandemic is proving that.

Since President Trump enacted the national emergency declaration on March 13th, the agency has been on the ground and connected with communities across the country, making sure public safety teams and alternate care facilities have the necessary personal protective equipment and resources for everyone.

Region 5 Administrator James Joseph oversees Minnesota and several other Midwestern states.

"We have liasons assigned to every state, they're supporting in a virtual capacity. They're on the phone on a daily basis with their counterparts throughout the Minnesota government, and supporting what Governor Walz needs to ensure that they're able to respond effectively and efficiently for the constituents of Minnesota. There's daily contact between FEMA and our state partners and major cities and entities working on the ground, as well as the private sector."

To get medical supplies delivered faster, FEMA has been working with distributors through Project Airbridge. Instead of taking 35-40 days for supplies to arrive by ship, the agency has chartered planes to deliver equipment within 3-4 days.

Even if life starts to return somewhat to normal, and with the threat of a second wave of the coronavirus, they're not letting the foot off the gas.

"We're going to ensure that the states have what they need, with the federal government continuing to help them by sourcing what they need, and we're going to continue doing it for as long as we need to."

In Iowa, which belongs in Region 7, three shipments of PPE have been shipped to the Hawkeye State since mid-March, including over 280,000 masks, as well as gloves, N95 respirators, surgical gowns and face shields.