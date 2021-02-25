FEMA provides MDH with $3 million to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution

KIMT News 3 - The Federal Emergency Management Agency, otherwise known as FEMA, has a mission of helping people before, during or after a disaster strikes.

Along with the mission, it's providing the Minnesota Department of Health with an early $3 million payment to help with COVID-19 response. It's helped cover the vaccine connector, which connects Minnesotans with the COVID-19 vaccine, allows the state to run 3 vaccination centers and a call center and website helping the public with information about the vaccine distribution. "This funding will help the state ensure vaccinations are more accessible and distributed equitably across Minnesota," was said in a statement from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Homeland Security. So far, more than 770,000 Minnesotans have received the first dose of the vaccine.

FEMA has provided more than $3 billion across the country for expenses related to distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. "In just one month, the agency has already obligated $18 million to support the state of Minnesota's vaccine distribution plans, including $3 million to the Department of Health to setup three vaccination centers across the state," explained FEMA in a statement.