FEMA Visits Freeborn County

It’s been a month since a destructive ice and wind storm hit Southern Minnesota.

This week the Federal Emergency Management Agency known as FEMA is making its rounds in to assess the damage. Monday FEMA was in Freeborn County for a preliminary Damages Assessments.

One by one agencies from utility providers to emergency management shared details of the damage they endured with FEMA. A total of 22 applications for help came in. There were a variety of issues that plagued the area Infrastructure damage impacted homes and businesses across the county and downed powerlines are among the biggest problems. In Freeborn county alone about 600 poles were damaged costing approximately three million dollars.

Chris Larson with Freeman Township says for his area frost boils have caused problems on the roads.

"All the roads are damaged and its harder to keep traffic flowing through and you also have to think of the public safety concern on them,” said Larson.

FEMA is assessing if damage exceeds $7.9 million. That is the threshold necessary to be eligible for reimbursement. There are currently four steps to the FEMA process. The state is in the second phase. Governor Tim Walz sent a letter to President Donald Trump indicating he will request a major disaster declaration. FEMA’s Patrick Boland says it can be a lengthy process.

"We are gonna work with the state as best that we can to get this process done as quickly as we can so if there is assistance available, we can provide it as quickly as possible," said Boland.

FEMA will be in Mower County on Tuesday and Olmsted County on Friday.