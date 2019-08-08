ROCHESTER, Minn. - "FEAST" is an annual market in Rochester celebrating local foods from Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

This will be its sixth year happening and it's going to be bigger and better all thanks to some grant money.

The event received grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board.

The money will go to incorporating local artists into the event. One of the new art features coming to the marketplace will be a string survey. It's an interactive art piece where people answer questions by adding string to a display.

Another art display coming is called a vegetable "alfombra." It looks like a colorful carpet made up of beautiful, fresh, local produce. This idea was brought by area farmer and artist, Susan Waughtal, who was inspired when she saw a similar project while in South America.

In addition to artists and music, the grant money will allow for a videographer to come and document the entire weekend.

Brett Olson is involved in organizing this year's "FEAST," and said adding art and music is a new way to celebrate food.

"Every once in a while let's really celebrate it and let's really do something different by having farmers how are musicians come and farmers and food-makers who are artists come. I like feeling like it's all interconnected," he said.

It's all about celebrating what we have in our own backyards.

"You're not going to see yellowtail. They're not coming. This is about right here, right now, and it's super special that way. And that is what the whole concept is," Olson said.

"FEAST" is happening December 6-7.