FEAST! going all online due to coronavirus surge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – FEAST! Local Foods Marketplace is canceling the in-person shopping part of the event for 2020.

Due to increases in COVID-19 infection rates, products will only be available online until November 29 for curbside pickup on December 6.

“I think it’s important to still have this online so we can keep in touch with our customers who come to FEAST!, because we don’t have other ways to see them right now,” says Deeann Lufkin, co-owner of CannonBelles Cheese (Cannon Falls, Minn.) and winner of the FEAST! 2019 People’s Choice Award. “To prepare for the curbside pick-up, we’ll be packing orders for specific people, so we still have a personal connection with our customers. It’s a great ‘shop small’ option for your own personal holidays, or even as a ‘ding-dong-ditch’ gift for your neighbors!”

FEAST! organizers say they are looking to attract the 1,000-plus attendees that typically attend the festival, in part by offering special contests on their social channels.

“The organizers have made a safe and correct decision to hold it online, because e-commerce is a great opportunity for small businesses to still engage with customers,” says Josey Chu, owner of Madame Chu sauces (Madison, Wisc.). “FEAST! organizers were creative and will be doing video interviews with us so we can talk about how to use our products, which helps make up for the conversations we’d usually have with customers at the in-person event.”

To learn more, click here.