FEAST! Restaurant week kicks off

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Monday marks the beginning of FEAST! Restaurant week, October 7-13. Fourteen Southeastern Minnesota Farm to Tablerestaurants are participating in Local Foods Network's efforts to celebrate and promote local food and restaurants that support area growers and makers.

Bleu Duck Kitchen, Cameo, Chester's Kitchen and Bar, Falls Landing, Fiddle Head Coffee Co., Forager Brewery, Le Petit Cafe, Little Thistle, Marrow, Pedal Pushers Cafe, People's Food Co-op, The Loop, Tonic, and Victoria's Restaurant are featuring specials for Restaurant Week.

December 7 is FEAST! Local Foods Marketplace, a large, regional food exhibit.

Ordering one of the specials; posting it to Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter; tagging the restaurant and FEAST!; and using #FEASTRestaurantWeek will enter you to win tickets to FEAST! Local Foods Marketplace.