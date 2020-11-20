FEAST Local Food Marketplace to be held virtually

FEAST! The Local Foods Marketplace annually holds an in-person event, an opportunity for shoppers to get a taste of unique foods from around the midwest.

This year’s in-person event has been cancelled due to concern surrounding rising COVID-19 cases. Event organizers still plan to carry out the event virtually.

FEAST has created an online marketplace with 40 vendors and over four hundred locally grown foods to shop from.

Creative Director, Brett Olson, says, "The whole online marketplace is filled with products that most likely that you're not going to see at festival foods and it's an exotic trip around your own backyard.”

To make up for the in-person cancellation, Feast will also put out two limericks a day on their website where people can guess which vendor it’s about for a chance to win a $10 gift certificate.

Orders can be placed through the online marketplace now through November 29th, and orders will be picked up at Graham Park on December 6th.

For more information about this year's FEAST event or to shop the online marketplace, visit https://www.local-feast.org/marketplace.