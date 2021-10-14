FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster

Clear
The advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted Thursday to recommend a lower-dose booster shot for seniors and other high-risk groups.

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 2:39 PM
Posted By: By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MATTHEW PERRONE Associated Press

U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine should get a half-dose booster to bolster protection against the virus.

The panel of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for seniors, adults with other health problems, jobs or living situations that put them at increased risk for COVID-19.

The recommendation is non-binding but it’s a key step toward expanding the U.S. booster campaign to millions more Americans. Many people who got their initial Pfizer shots at least six months ago are already getting a booster after the FDA authorized their use last month.

As for the dose, initial Moderna vaccination consists of two 100-microgram shots. But Moderna says a single 50-microgram shot should be enough for a booster.

The agency convened its experts Thursday and Friday to weigh-in on who should get boosters and when for people that received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots earlier this year.

The FDA will use its advisers’ recommendations in making final decisions for boosters from both companies. Assuming a positive decision, there’s still another hurdle: Next week, a panel convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will offer more specifics on who should get one.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

U.S. health advisers are debating if millions of Americans who received Moderna vaccinations should get a booster shot -- this time, using half the original dose.

Already millions who got their initial Pfizer shots at least six months ago are getting a booster of that brand. Thursday, advisers to the Food and Drug Administration evaluated the evidence that Moderna boosters should be offered, too -- and on Friday, they’ll tackle the same question for those who got Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

U.S. officials stress that the priority is to get shots to the 66 million unvaccinated Americans who are eligible for immunization -- those most at risk as the extra-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus has burned across the country.

“It’s important to remember that the vaccines still provide strong protection against serious outcomes” such as hospitalization and death from COVID-19, said FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks.

But Marks said it’s also become clear there is some waning of protection against milder infections with all three of the coronavirus vaccines used in the U.S. And he encouraged the advisory panel to consider if the evidence backs similar booster recommendations for all of them as well, since that would “create the least confusion” for the public.

Moderna is seeking FDA clearance for a booster used just like Pfizer’s: For people 65 and older, or adults with other health problems, jobs or living situations that put them at increased risk of serious coronavirus -- once they are at least six months past their last dose.

The FDA will use its advisers’ recommendations in deciding whether to authorize Moderna boosters. If it does, there’s still another hurdle: Next week, a panel convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will offer more specifics on who should get one.

What's the evidence that the Moderna vaccine's protection is waning? As the delta variant surged in July and August, people who were more recently vaccinated had a 36% lower rate of “breakthrough” infections compared with those vaccinated longer ago, Moderna's Dr. Jacqueline Miller told FDA's advisers.

As for the dose, initial Moderna vaccination consists of two 100-microgram shots. But Moderna says a single 50-microgram shot should be enough for a booster. The company said that would trigger fewer uncomfortable shot reactions such as fever and achiness while also leaving more vaccine available for the global supply.

A study of 344 people found the booster shot six months after initial vaccinations restored virus-fighting antibodies to levels seen after recipients' last dose — and that included large jumps in antibodies able to target the delta variant, Miller said.

One very rare side effect of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines is heart inflammation, particularly among young men soon after the second dose — and one lingering question is whether another dose could spark more cases. Moderna's booster study wasn't large enough to spot such a rare risk.

But Israel began offering Pfizer boosters sooner than the U.S. and to more of its population. Thursday, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis of Israel's health ministry told the FDA panel that after 3.7 million booster doses administered, there's no sign the extra shot is any riskier — despite an intense investigation into heart inflammation.

In the U.S., scientists are divided about exactly who needs boosters and their purpose — whether they're needed mostly for people at risk of severe disease or whether they should be used to try to reduce milder infections, too. While Pfizer's boosters are only for certain high-risk groups of Americans, Israeli officials credit wider booster use in their country to stemming the delta surge.

“There is no question in my mind that the break of the curve was due to the booster dose,” Alroy-Preis said in response to FDA advisers who noted that other countries have seen a lowering of delta cases without widespread booster use.

As Thursday’s deliberations began, FDA’s advisers highlighted one confusing issue: People with severely weakened immune systems already can get a third full dose of the Moderna vaccine soon after the initial vaccinations — so a question is whether they should be eligible for a booster, too, which would be their fourth dose.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 749144

Reported Deaths: 8478
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1504451896
Ramsey62280969
Dakota55791517
Anoka52591511
Washington32937325
Stearns27701252
St. Louis22965349
Scott21193159
Wright20676169
Olmsted17646118
Sherburne15089111
Carver1326454
Clay996198
Rice9791129
Blue Earth943257
Crow Wing9138105
Kandiyohi811595
Chisago806061
Otter Tail7710103
Benton7299104
Mower626939
Beltrami621976
Douglas608788
Winona599252
Goodhue595582
Itasca590177
McLeod573367
Steele566925
Isanti551472
Morrison535365
Becker512862
Polk498376
Freeborn477242
Nobles474052
Lyon440456
Carlton433364
Nicollet420050
Pine414930
Cass405941
Mille Lacs399565
Brown394245
Todd380736
Le Sueur376230
Meeker346751
Waseca321029
Martin312134
Hubbard280344
Wabasha27925
Dodge26559
Roseau257124
Redwood231443
Fillmore229312
Houston226417
Wadena226029
Renville221849
Faribault212227
Pennington211426
Sibley202612
Cottonwood191827
Kanabec184329
Chippewa183039
Aitkin175842
Watonwan168111
Rock152819
Pope15208
Yellow Medicine147020
Jackson143114
Koochiching136819
Swift131819
Clearwater131718
Pipestone131127
Marshall129319
Murray129110
Stevens119511
Lake105721
Wilkin98814
Lac qui Parle94224
Mahnomen83612
Norman8319
Big Stone7764
Grant7559
Lincoln7455
Kittson58722
Red Lake5728
Unassigned526124
Traverse4945
Lake of the Woods4454
Cook2380

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
