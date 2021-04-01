FDA approves over-the-counter COVID-19 tests

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The next time you run to the grocery store you may be able to pick up an over-the-counter COVID-19 test without a prescription.

The FDA has approved two rapid antigen at-home tests for use. The newly approved test requires users to collect a sample with a nasal swab.

Mayo Clinic says it should come in handy for people who aren't vaccinated yet are and are frequently around others who aren't as well.

Dr. William Morice explained, "It would be good to have one if you work in a setting where not everyone is vaccinated or you think you might be at risk for exposure. You wouldn't have to do it every day, per say, but if you know that you've been exposed a few days prior would be good to use it."

Dr. Morice says that will include schools as well especially since COVID vaccines are not yet authorized for many younger students.

He added, "I think it will be another tool that will help particularly as kids are getting back together and getting engaged in activities here in the spring and summer."

Morice says the tests may also offer schools, workplaces and other groups alternative ways to conduct rapid testing.

There is currently no word on how much the tests will cost or exactly when they'll be available in stores.