FBI warns of possible armed protests across the U.S., local law enforcement prepares

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The FBI is warning of possible armed protests at all 50 state capitals starting on Saturday leading up to the inauguration of our 46th president and is asking law enforcement to be on alert.

This comes as a group has threatened to travel to Washington D.C. to stage an uprising if Congress removes President Trump from office before the 20th.

The Minnesota state capitol is already taking security measures this week.

While the FBI has stated state capitals may specifically be targeted Rochester police are still taking precautions as local protests wouldn't be unexpected as well.

Capt. Aaron Penning with Rochester police says the department has proactively identified key locations, including the government center, that could be targeted.

However Penning says after this summer's Black Lives Matter protests law enforcement hopes activists will continue the trend of peaceful demonstrations.

He said, "Many of our citizens did demonstrate the way protests can be done productively and peacefully by respecting the laws and ensuring public safety. I think that's our general message - encouraging voices being heard but in a peaceful manner."

The department says there's more of an air of vigilance rather than concern but asks the community to share any information with law enforcement if they do hear of any disruptive plans.