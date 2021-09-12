Clear

FBI releases new declassified information on 9/11 attacks

An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at sunrise on the morning of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The American flag is draped over the site of impact at the Pentagon. In the foreground, the N
An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at sunrise on the morning of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The American flag is draped over the site of impact at the Pentagon. In the foreground, the N

Details contacts between plane hijackers and Saudi Arabian associates.

Posted: Sep 12, 2021 10:20 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON (AP) — A declassified FBI document related to logistical support given to two of the Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the Sept. 11 attacks details contacts the men had with Saudi associates in the United States but does not provide proof that senior kingdom officials were complicit in the plot.

The document released Saturday, on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, is the first investigative record to be disclosed since President Joe Biden ordered a declassification review of materials that for years have remained out of public view. The 16-page document is a summary of an FBI interview done in 2015 with a man who had frequent contact with Saudi nationals in the U.S. who supported the first hijackers to arrive in the country before the attacks.

Biden ordered the Justice Department and other agencies to conduct a declassification review and release what documents they can over the next six months. He was under pressure from victims' families, who have long sought the records as they pursue a lawsuit in New York alleging that Saudi government officials supported the hijackers.

The heavily blacked-out document was released hours after Biden attended Sept. 11 memorial events in New York, Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon. Victims’ relatives had said they would object to Biden’s presence at those remembrances as long as the documents remained classified.

The Saudi government has long denied any involvement in the attacks. The Saudi Embassy in Washington has it supported the full declassification of all records as a way to “end the baseless allegations against the Kingdom once and for all.” The embassy said that any allegation that Saudi Arabia was complicit was “categorically false.”

The documents have come out at a politically delicate time for the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, which have forged a strategic, if difficult, alliance, particularly on counterterrorism matters. The Biden administration in February released an intelligence assessment implicating Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the 2018 killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but drew criticism from Democrats for avoiding a direct punishment of the royal himself.

Victims' relatives said the document's release was a significant step in their effort to connect the attacks to Saudi Arabia. Brett Eagleson, whose father, Bruce, was killed in the World Trade Center attack, said the release of the FBI material “accelerates our pursuit of truth and justice.”

Jim Kreindler, a lawyer for the victims' relatives, said in a statement that “the findings and conclusions in this FBI investigation validate the arguments we have made in the litigation regarding the Saudi government’s responsibility for the 9/11 attacks.

“This document, together with the public evidence gathered to date, provides a blueprint for how (al-Qaida) operated inside the US with the active, knowing support of the Saudi government," he said.

That includes, he said, Saudi officials exchanging phone calls among themselves and al-Qaida operatives and then having “accidental meetings” with the hijackers while providing them with assistance to get settled and find flight schools.

Regarding Sept. 11, there has been speculation of official involvement since shortly after the attacks, when it was revealed that 15 of the 19 attackers were Saudis. Osama bin Laden, the leader of al-Qaida at the time, was from a prominent family in the kingdom.

The U.S. investigated some Saudi diplomats and others with Saudi government ties who knew hijackers after they arrived in the U.S., according to previously declassified documents.

Still, the 9/11 Commission report in 2004 found “no evidence that the Saudi government as an institution or senior Saudi officials individually funded” the attacks that al-Qaida masterminded, though it noted Saudi-linked charities could have diverted money to the group.

Particular scrutiny has centered on the first two hijackers to arrive in the U.S., Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar, and support they received.

In February 2000, shortly after their arrival in Southern California, they encountered at a halal restaurant a Saudi national named Omar al-Bayoumi who helped them find and lease an apartment in San Diego. He had ties to the Saudi government and had earlier attracted FBI scrutiny.

Bayoumi has described his restaurant meeting with Hazmi and Mihdhar as a “chance encounter," and the FBI during its interview made multiple attempts to ascertain if that characterization was accurate or if the meeting had actually been arranged in advance, according to the document.

The 2015 interview that forms the basis of the FBI document was of a man who was applying for U.S. citizenship and who years earlier had repeated contacts with Saudi nationals, who investigators said, provided “significant logistical support” to several of the hijackers. Among the man's contacts was Bayoumi, according to the document.

The man's identity is blacked out throughout the document, but he is described as having worked at the Saudi consulate in Los Angeles.

Also referenced in the document is Fahad al-Thumairy, at the time an accredited diplomat at the Saudi Consulate in Los Angeles who investigators say led an extremist faction at his mosque. The document says communications analysis identified a seven-minute phone call in 1999 from Thumairy's phone to the Saudi Arabian family home phone of two brothers who later were detained at the Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, prison.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 666496

Reported Deaths: 7985
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1379941847
Ramsey57560936
Dakota51080491
Anoka47073475
Washington30041308
Stearns24333235
St. Louis19728330
Scott19182142
Wright18068161
Olmsted15388109
Sherburne1316799
Carver1180551
Rice8929117
Clay891993
Blue Earth842147
Crow Wing7592101
Kandiyohi732388
Chisago692856
Otter Tail648590
Benton627398
Mower542135
Goodhue539579
Winona538052
Douglas521184
Itasca502570
Steele484521
McLeod483762
Beltrami482869
Isanti481270
Morrison458562
Nobles440050
Polk422075
Becker419059
Freeborn416938
Lyon384854
Carlton382059
Pine366724
Nicollet363547
Mille Lacs347460
Brown337643
Cass332534
Le Sueur332029
Todd312634
Meeker295846
Waseca279323
Martin254833
Wabasha23484
Dodge23383
Roseau226321
Hubbard221041
Houston197416
Renville195946
Redwood192141
Fillmore184310
Pennington184120
Wadena177023
Cottonwood175224
Faribault173722
Sibley170910
Chippewa167139
Kanabec160629
Aitkin152238
Watonwan150210
Rock136519
Jackson133312
Pope12668
Pipestone122426
Yellow Medicine121720
Swift115719
Murray113310
Koochiching107519
Stevens101211
Marshall99218
Clearwater97918
Lake89221
Wilkin88114
Lac qui Parle82322
Big Stone6634
Mahnomen6519
Grant6458
Lincoln6214
Norman6199
Kittson52522
Unassigned50493
Red Lake4627
Traverse4155
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2050

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Cooling Off For Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday High School Football Scores

Image

Albert Lea 9-11 parade

Image

Retired FDNY firefighter speaks in Clear Lake on 9-11

Image

VFW remembers 9-11

Image

Mantorville Field of Flags

Image

Taste of Albert Lea

Image

FULL WEATHER FORECAST 9/11/2021

Image

Friday's prep football highlights

Image

George remembers 9-11

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (9/10/21)

Community Events