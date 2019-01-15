Clear
FBI joins search for Minnesota bank robbers

Midday robbery happened Tuesday south of the Twin Cities.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 9:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – A search is on after a midday bank robbery south of the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says two men entered the Premier Bank on 5th Street E. in Northfield at around 11:50 am Tuesday. One man approached a teller, displayed a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money. Northfield police say the two men then left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects are described as:

- Black male in his 30s, about six feet tall and with a heavy set build. He was wearing a black beanie type hat, black scarf over his face, a teal winter jacket with black sleeves with purple squares on the shoulders, grey sweatpants, whitish/grey gloves, and a yellow traffic-type vest. This suspect displayed the handgun.

- Black male in the late teens or early 20s, about six feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black stocking cap that covered his face, a yellow/black jacket with reflective striping, black pants, black gloves, and wearing a solid-colored back pack. Police believe this suspect also had a firearm but a description of the weapon.

Anyone with information about this robbery or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4477 or the FBI at 763-569-8000. These suspects are described as armed and dangerous.

