FAVA receives large food donation from Hy-Vee to help veterans

FOREST CITY, Iowa - The pandemic is impacting people from all walks of life, including veterans.

The Family Alliance for Veterans of America, or FAVA, covers 43 counties in North Iowa. Throughout 2020 and into 2021, staff have heard from clients about hardships they've been facing, including job loss and eviction.

"We've seen a lot more...and it's been recently, where people are having more eviction notices. Because when it first started, they weren't behind, but now, it's starting to catch up with them," veteran coordinator Amanda Eldridge said.

Last year, the organization received a grant from the Hanson Foundation to go towards needs, with the remainder of the grant going to food from Hy-Vee to stock up their pantry this week. The amount they received, though, was incredible.

"We were able to get twice as much of what I ordered for way less than what I would pay for," grant writer Barb Ruiter said.

Pandemic or not, the organization is ensuring that veterans have the proper resources and assistance.

"Anything that we can do to take the stress off where we can help, and they can focus on the things that are more important, like their families and finding work and those kind of things," Eldridge said.

You can also donate to FAVA; call 641-243-4103 for more information.