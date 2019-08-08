Eyota woman takes plea deal in drug case

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Eyota woman is pleading guilty to drug possession.

Authorities say Teresa Marie Wilcox, 37, was arrested after she was pulled over on April 3 in Rochester for having a cracked windshield and a dark tint. Police say a marijuana pipe was visible in Wilcox’s vehicle and two baggies of meth were found in her purse.

Wilcox entered a guilty plea Thursday to 5th degree drug possession and is due to be sentenced on September 30.