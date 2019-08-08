Clear

Eyota woman takes plea deal in drug case

Arrested after traffic stop in Rochester.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 7:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Eyota woman is pleading guilty to drug possession.

Authorities say Teresa Marie Wilcox, 37, was arrested after she was pulled over on April 3 in Rochester for having a cracked windshield and a dark tint. Police say a marijuana pipe was visible in Wilcox’s vehicle and two baggies of meth were found in her purse.

Wilcox entered a guilty plea Thursday to 5th degree drug possession and is due to be sentenced on September 30.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking a nice and calm end to the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Highest Ranked Veterans Cemetary in nation

Image

United Way Kicks Off Campaign

Image

Women in Welding

Image

Rochester Shooting Investigation Underway

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Lack of local Mental Health Resources

Image

Park Vandalism in Austin

Image

Back To School Supplies Drive

Image

Shooting at Rochester Apartments

Image

Ribbon cutting at Zumbro Ridge

Community Events