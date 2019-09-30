Clear
Eyota woman sentenced for Rochester drug arrest

Caught with drugs during a traffic stop.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 4:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Eyota woman is sentenced for drug possession.

Teresa Marie Wilcox, 38, was pulled over on April 3 in Rochester for having a cracked windshield and a dark tint. Officers say they could see a marijuana pipe in her vehicle and two baggies of methamphetamine were found in Wilcox’ purse.

She pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and was given five years of supervised probation on Monday. Wilcox must also perform 50 hours of community service.

