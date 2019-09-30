ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Eyota woman is sentenced for drug possession.
Teresa Marie Wilcox, 38, was pulled over on April 3 in Rochester for having a cracked windshield and a dark tint. Officers say they could see a marijuana pipe in her vehicle and two baggies of methamphetamine were found in Wilcox’ purse.
She pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and was given five years of supervised probation on Monday. Wilcox must also perform 50 hours of community service.
Related Content
- Eyota woman sentenced for Rochester drug arrest
- Rochester woman sentenced for drug crimes
- Man sentenced for Rochester drug arrest
- Stewartville man sentenced for Rochester drug arrest
- Child porn sentence for Eyota man
- Eyota woman facing felony drug charge after traffic stop
- Eyota woman takes plea deal in drug case
- Keeping the Eyota Market
- Eyota man arrested for possessing child porn
- Rochester woman sentenced for meth
Scroll for more content...