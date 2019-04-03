Clear
Eyota woman facing felony drug charge after traffic stop

Teresa Wilcox

A cracked window and dark tint led police to arrest a woman on felony drug charges.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 11:11 AM

Teresa Wilcox, 37, of Eyota, is facing charges of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, driving after revocation and driving with a cracked windshield after being stopped near East Center St. and 9th Ave. SE.
Authorities say a marijuana pipe was visible when police made the stop before she handed over another pipe from her pocket. Two baggies of meth were also found in her purse, police said.

Community Events