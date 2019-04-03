Eyota woman facing felony drug charge after traffic stop

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A cracked window and dark tint led police to arrest a woman on felony drug charges.

Teresa Wilcox, 37, of Eyota, is facing charges of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, driving after revocation and driving with a cracked windshield after being stopped near East Center St. and 9th Ave. SE.

Authorities say a marijuana pipe was visible when police made the stop before she handed over another pipe from her pocket. Two baggies of meth were also found in her purse, police said.