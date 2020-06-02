Eyota teenager charged with killing his little brother

EYOTA, Minn. – A teenager is being accused of killing his 5-year-old brother.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to a home in the 300 block of 2nd Street SW in Eyota around 4:35 pm Monday. Deputies arrived to find a five-year-old boy in an upstairs bedroom not breathing. Life-saving efforts were made at the scene and the boy was taken to St. Marys hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6 pm. The preliminary cause of death is being called asphyxiation.

Investigators say the mother left the home for a time and returned to find the boy dead, then called 911. The Sheriff’s Office says four other children were in the home when the death occurred.

Calling the death “very suspicious,” the Sheriff’s Office started an investigation with the assistance of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and arrested the 17-year-old brother of the dead boy for 2nd degree murder. The teen has been taken to the Dakota County Juvenile Detention Center and is facing arraignment on Wednesday.

The name of the victim and the accused are not being released.