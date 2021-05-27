18-year-old SE Minnesota man sentenced for killing five-year-old brother

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An 18-year-old has pleaded guilty to killing his 5-year-old brother.

Online court records say Kaleb Wolfe Smith of Eyota entered a guilty plea Thursday to one count of manslaughter. Charges of second-degree murder and domestic assault by strangulation were dismissed. Court records say Smith was sentenced to 10 years in prison as part of a plea deal.

Authorities say Smith smothered his younger brother to death on June 1, 2020. According to investigators, Smith and his siblings had been trying to nurse an injured bird back to health. Law enforcement says Smith was told his five-year-old brother killed the bird.

Court documents state that, when their mother left, Smith went into his younger brother’s room because he was crying a throwing a fit. Investigators say Smith tried to hold his brother down, then put a blanket over his brother before Smith went back to his room to read.

Authorities say the five-year-old continued to make noise and Smith went back into the room and pinched his brother’s nose shut and put his hand over his mouth for one or two minutes until he stopped shrieking.

Court documents state an autopsy showed the five-year-old died from lack of oxygen.